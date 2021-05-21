D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,269,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.95 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.89 and a 200-day moving average of $203.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in VeriSign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after buying an additional 193,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

