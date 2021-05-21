DA Davidson Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$42.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.36.

TSE:TOY opened at C$40.96 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$17.10 and a 1 year high of C$47.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.65.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

