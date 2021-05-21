DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

