Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.38 ($99.26).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €75.14 ($88.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.38. Daimler has a 12 month low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a 12 month high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.