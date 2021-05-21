Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 400 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

