Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

CHCT opened at $47.46 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

