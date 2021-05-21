Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (DBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.67.

In other news, insider Anthony Timbrell acquired 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$720,000.00 ($514,285.71).

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited operates metallurgical coal export terminal in Australia. It also provides port infrastructure and services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

