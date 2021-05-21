Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $256.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,606. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

