Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $254.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.79. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

