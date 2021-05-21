DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 83.8% lower against the dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $42,003.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00076200 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00018326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.47 or 0.01172113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,363,744,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

