Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,936.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. Datadog has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,199,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,765 shares of company stock valued at $105,326,881. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Datadog by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Datadog by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,864,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Datadog by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $6,355,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

