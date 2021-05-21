DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 50,292 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $282,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.48 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.