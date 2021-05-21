David P. Tusa Sells 10,799 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 10,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $180,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,357.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $16.59 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $280.22 million and a P/E ratio of 237.03.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

