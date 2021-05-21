DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,763 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,130.13 ($93.16).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,236 ($81.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,268.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,858.92. The company has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

