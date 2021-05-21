DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF remained flat at $$84.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. DCC has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.