DCC’s (DCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCC. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,130.13 ($93.16).

Get DCC alerts:

LON DCC opened at GBX 6,282 ($82.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,268.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,858.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.46. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.