Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $18.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,768. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $159.06 and a 12-month high of $353.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.44 and its 200 day moving average is $310.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

