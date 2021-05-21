Deckers Outdoor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,530 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,985% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,231,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,383,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $311.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $159.06 and a twelve month high of $353.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

