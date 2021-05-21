Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Earnings Results

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DE traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.60. The company had a trading volume of 141,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,498. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

