DEJAVE (DJV) Price Tops $788.40 on Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $788.40 or 0.02152953 BTC on exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00062958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00383984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00199018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00863933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

