Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,560 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,560 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 15.7% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $51,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 53.6% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 75.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at $9,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 8,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

