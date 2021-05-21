Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE DEN opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

