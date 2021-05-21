Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 50,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,912.88.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

Denison Mines stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,162. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -51.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DML shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

