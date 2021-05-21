Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BKE stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 61.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $11,337,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

