DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza Sells 21,126 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $790,534.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $523,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enrico Picozza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 813,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at $20,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

