Desjardins Initiates Coverage on Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF)

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Lundin Gold stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

