Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE DB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 290,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,522. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after buying an additional 7,141,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,818 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

