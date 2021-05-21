Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) to “Buy”

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPNG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE CPNG opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71. Coupang has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $1,625,549,000.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

