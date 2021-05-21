Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.45 ($25.23).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.01 ($20.01) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.47.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.