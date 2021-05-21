Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

