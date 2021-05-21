dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $1.91 on Top Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00005053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $22.31 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,656,344 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

