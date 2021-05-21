DIA Price Down 54.1% Over Last Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 21st. DIA has a market cap of $84.05 million and approximately $27.09 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00005475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.01022428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00098860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.82 or 0.09284956 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

