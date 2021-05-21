Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 8,654 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 580% compared to the typical volume of 1,272 call options.

DSX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 31,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,733. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $396.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 93.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

