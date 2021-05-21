Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits Market Cap of $4.49 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $60.06 or 0.00146042 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $55,831.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,674 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

