Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $129.79 and last traded at $129.96. Approximately 7,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 475,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.94.

Specifically, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $1,509,500. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dillard’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dillard’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

