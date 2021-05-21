Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.59% of First American Financial worth $90,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

