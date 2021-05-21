Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91.39 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $91,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

