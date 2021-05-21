Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,036,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $92,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,588,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

