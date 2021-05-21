Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,804 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of PC Connection worth $90,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PC Connection by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 320,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 234,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PC Connection by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.