Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 160,107 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.62% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $88,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.40 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $86,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

