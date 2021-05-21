Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,143 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $91,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $332.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $339.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

