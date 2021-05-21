Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,303,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 697,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.26% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $91,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 877,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.