Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 449 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Larry Alan Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52.

DIN stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

