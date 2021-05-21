Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Down to $31.04

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.04, but opened at $29.90. Discovery shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 43,136 shares changing hands.

DISCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Discovery by 19.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Discovery by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

