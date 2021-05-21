DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,650 shares during the quarter. DISH Network accounts for 1.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of DISH Network worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $2,090,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last ninety days. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.