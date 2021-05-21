Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $869.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,066,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 269.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,366,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

