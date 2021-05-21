dKargo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.95 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $114.21 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.79 or 0.01025786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.31 or 0.09251262 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

