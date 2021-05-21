Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $174.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. In spite of the company reporting top- and bottom-line growth in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, investors remain concerned about the likely pullback in demand, thanks to vaccine rollout and reopening of the economy. This in turn will result in lower at-home consumption activities and a drop in pantry-loading trends. Quite apparent, the company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in sales, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. The company guided fiscal 2021 net sales to be flat to down 2% and same-store sales to decline 4-6% compared with the last year that grossly benefited from coronavirus-induced demand spike. Again, margins still remain an area to watch. Any deleverage in SG&A rate as well incremental wages and sanitation costs cannot be ignored.”

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.09.

NYSE DG opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

