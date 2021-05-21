Dong Chune Christopher Chung Sells 9,290 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $250,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,411. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $78,117.60.

On Friday, May 14th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $277,666.76.

Shares of NTUS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 103,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,694. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.77 million, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Natus Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

