Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $28.25. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1,743 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 21,478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

